The Rockies will recall Molina from Triple-A Albuquerque and will have him enter the rotation for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Freeland has been dealing with a sinus infection and will be pushed back from Tuesday to make his next start in Wednesday, but Colorado already had an existing opening in its rotation for the series with the Blue Jays after Antonio Senzatela (finger) was placed on the injured list Saturday. Molina will be called upon to take over Senzatela's spot, and assuming he's not used as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen, the 23-year-old will pick up his second MLB start and his first of the 2025 season. Since being optioned to Triple-A on June 27, Molina has been one of Albuquerque's most effective starters, as he's turned in a 3.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings over four outings. Molina could be in line for multiple turns through the Colorado rotation until the Rockies get one of Senzatela or German Marquez (biceps) back from the IL.