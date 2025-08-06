Molina (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Molina made it through five innings Tuesday, but surrendering five home runs proved costly in the Rockies' loss. It was the right-hander's first MLB appearance since June 25, and his struggles have extended to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he's posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across 69.2 innings this season.