Molina (1-1) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks after striking out two while giving up one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning of relief.

The Rockies called Molina up from Triple-A Albuquerque to make a start Aug. 5 versus the Blue Jays, but after surrendering seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings in that outing, he was moved to the bullpen. After Molina tossed 2.1 innings in relief in Thursday's series opener, the Rockies turned to him again Sunday in the top of the seventh inning while Arizona was up 4-1. Molina came through with a clean frame, then ended up picking up the win after the Rockies put up four runs in the bottom of the inning.