Elder (6-9) notched the win Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out six.

It was the first start of the season with zero earned runs allowed for Elder, who issued no walks for the first time since his June 7 outing in San Francisco. The right-hander has been quite a boom-or-bust fantasy option over his last eight starts, during which he's permitted two runs or fewer in five outings and conceded five runs or greater in his three other appearances. Elder will be searching for some consistency in a scheduled rematch with the Cubs next week, and he carries a 5.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 105:43 K:BB across 131.2 innings.