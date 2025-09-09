Elder (7-9) notched the win Monday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

Since being torched for eight runs in his Aug. 19 start against the White Sox, Elder has gotten himself into quite the groove on the hill. The right-hander has thrown at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four consecutive outings, improving his ERA from 6.29 following that Aug. 19 appearance to 5.35 for the season during that span. Elder will be trying to keep the good times rolling this weekend at home against the Astros. Through 138 innings, he has a 1.41 WHIP and 111:48 K:BB to go with the aforementioned 5.35 ERA.