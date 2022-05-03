Morton (1-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander has yet to complete six innings in any of his starts this season and has walked at least three batters in four straight, as Morton continues to struggle. He'll carry a 6.85 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and shaky 18:14 K:BB through 23.2 innings into his next outing.