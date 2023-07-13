Atlanta claimed Guthrie off waivers from the Giants on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Less than a month after being traded from Philadelphia to San Francisco, Guthrie will once again head across the country to provide Atlanta with organizational outfield depth. The 27-year-old is slashing .279/.362/.443 in Triple-A this season, though those numbers have been steadily declining recently. Nick Anderson (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list to free a spot on the 40-man roster for Guthrie.