The Red Sox reassigned Guthrie to minor-league camp Monday.

Guthrie saw 37 games worth of big-league action with the Phillies across the past two seasons, slashing .244/.393/.333 over 56 plate appearances. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in February and was given the chance to compete for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster, but he ultimately fell short in his bid. He's expected to open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Worcester.