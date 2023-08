Guthrie cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Guthrie was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Friday, but he'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old played in 23 games for the Phillies earlier in the year and had a .167/.286/.208 slash line in 28 plate appearances.