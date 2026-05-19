Braves' Drake Baldwin: Diagnosed with Grade 1 strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right oblique strain Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Baldwin landed on the injured list earlier Tuesday with an oblique strain, and now that he's been confirmed to be dealing with a relatively mild injury, he may not need much more than a minimum stay on the IL. With Sean Murphy (finger) also on the shelf, Atlanta will use a combination of Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp behind the dish until Baldwin returns.
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