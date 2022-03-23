Atlanta optioned Waters (hamstring) to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Waters was already a longshot to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster heading into spring training, and any chance he had of breaking camp with the big club came to an end when he suffered a right hamstring injury last weekend during his second appearance of the Grapefruit League slate. Atlanta is characterizing Waters' injury as hamstring tightness rather than a strain, so he should have a shot at being ready to go when Gwinnett begins its season April 5.