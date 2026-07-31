Braves' Grant Holmes: Serves up three home runs

Holmes took a no-decision Thursday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The high-powered Washington lineup tagged Holmes for a trio of home runs, two of which came off the bat of Daylen Lile on Thursday. The right-hander is without a quality start since June 3 versus the Blue Jays, but he at least hasn't given up more than three runs in an outing since May 1 in Colorado. Holmes will bring a decent 3.88 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 87:45 K:BB over 102 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the division-rival Marlins.