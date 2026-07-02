Braves' Grant Holmes: Slated to start Friday

Holmes will start Friday's series opener versus the Mets in Atlanta, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta will plug Holmes back into the rotation after he made his first appearance of the season as a reliever his last time out Saturday, striking out four batters over four shutout innings against the Giants. Per Bowman, Atlanta believes Holmes could prove to be a more valuable asset in the bullpen, where he would be able to work at a higher velocity and lean more heavily on his slider, a pitch that has generated a 41.3 percent whiff rate on the season. A decision on Holmes' role beyond this weekend could hinge on the performance of Hurston Waldrep, who will draw a start Thursday against the Cardinals after Atlanta opted to skip Bryce Elder's turn in the rotation. Elder is expected to rejoin the rotation next week, and if Waldrep fares well against the Cardinals and earns himself an extended leash as a starter, Holmes would likely head back to the bullpen on a more permanent basis.