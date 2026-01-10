Braves' Ken Waldichuk: Removed from 40-man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta designated Waldichuk for assignment Saturday.
Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday, Waldichuk will once again enter the waiver process following Atlanta's addition of Tyler Kinley on Saturday. After missing the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 28-year-old southpaw returned to action at Triple-A but struggled to the tune of an 8.65 ERA and 2.06 WHIP across 51 innings.
More News
-
Braves' Ken Waldichuk: Grabbed off waivers by Atlanta•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Staying with Athletics•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Reaches third inning in rehab start•
-
Athletics' Ken Waldichuk: Set for another rehab start•