Atlanta designated Waldichuk for assignment Saturday.

Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday, Waldichuk will once again enter the waiver process following Atlanta's addition of Tyler Kinley on Saturday. After missing the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 28-year-old southpaw returned to action at Triple-A but struggled to the tune of an 8.65 ERA and 2.06 WHIP across 51 innings.