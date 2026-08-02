Braves' Lane Thomas: Heading to Atlanta

Kansas City traded Thomas and Bailey Falter to Atlanta in on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was removed during the fourth inning of the Royals' game against the Rockies on Saturday, and the veteran outfielder will indeed be on the move. He has served as the Royals' starting center fielder since Kyle Isbel (foot) landed on the 10-day injured list in early June, and the former gives Atlanta a right-handed bat in the outfield. Thomas entered Saturday with a .717 OPS with seven steals, 10 home runs and 37 RBI across 326 plate appearances this season.