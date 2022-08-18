Manager Brian Snitker announced Fried (concussion) will be activated off the 7-day injured list to start Thursday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf due to the concussion last week, and he'll rejoin the rotation after being sidelined for little more than the minimum of seven days. Fried has a 2.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 19 frames in three starts since the All-Star break, though he didn't pick up a win in any of those contests.