Fried (forearm) has been throwing short-distance bullpen sessions, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried is working off a mound, but only to a target 40 feet away. It's part of a progression that will eventually advance to full-distance bullpen sessions and then live batting practice and then a minor-league rehab assignment. The 29-year-old left-hander has been on the shelf since early May because of a forearm strain and probably won't return to Atlanta's major-league roster before early-to-mid July.