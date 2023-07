Fried (forearm) will make a fourth rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried made his last rehab start Friday and tossed 65 pitches over 3.1 innings with the Triple-A club. His start in the minors Wednesday could be his final tune-up before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club. The southpaw made five starts with Atlanta before landing on the injured list in early May, and he posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 26 innings.