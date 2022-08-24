Fried (12-4) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings in a 6-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out seven.

The Atlanta offense didn't get rolling until the fifth inning, but Fried made sure the game was close until then, and a Michael Chavis solo shot in the second was the only real blemish on his line. The southpaw extended his quality start streak to six with the performance and since the beginning of July, Fried has a dazzling 2.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB over 59 innings.