Fried (2-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

It wasn't a dominant performance by the southpaw but it was an effective one, as Fried tossed 61 of 89 pitches for strikes in his second straight quality start. After a rough first start of the year, the year the 28-year-old has already righted the ship, and through four outings and 24 innings, Fried sports a 3.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB.