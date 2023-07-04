Fried (forearm) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried will be reevaluated Wednesday, per manager Brian Snitker, and could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment if there are no lingering issues. That would put him on track to return to Atlanta's starting rotation about a week after the All-Star break, assuming he takes two or three turns on the farm. Fried has been sidelined since early May because of a left forearm strain.