Murphy was Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Grant reports.

Murphy went 4-2 (over seven starts) with a 1.54 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB across 41 innings with High-A Rome in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He appears to have fully recovered from the procedure and will look to build up his pitch count over the remaining stretch of the 2025 campaign.