Atlanta selected Cano's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Cano will join Atlanta ahead of their three-game series against the Mets after he was acquired from the Padres via trade Sunday. The 39-year-old has produced a .149 average with one home run, four RBI and four runs over 74 at-bats in 24 games with the Mets and Padres this season prior to accepting a minor-league assignment with San Diego. Prior to the trade, Cano had slashed .333/.375/.479 with three home runs in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the lefty-hitting Cano is expected to fill the large side of a platoon at second base, with the righty-hitting Orlando Arcia entering the lineup versus left-handed pitching.
