Acuna went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Acuna gave Atlanta valuable insurance in the seventh inning, launching a two-run homer off AJ Blubaugh to extend the lead to 4-1 and bringing his season total to 19. The star outfielder later made an equally important defensive play, racing into shallow right field for a diving catch on Jose Altuve's potential hit to strand two runners and preserving Atlanta's two-run lead at the end of the eighth. Acuna has hit safely in six of his last seven games, hitting .323 with a 1.041 OPS in that span.