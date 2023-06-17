Acuna went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 rout of the Rockies.

He manufactured the game's first run on a walk, a steal, a groundout and a wild pitch, setting the tone for the evening. Acuna's theft was his NL-leading 30th in only 70 contests, and he's the first player in modern MLB history to have 15 homers and 30 steals by the 70-game mark in a season. While a 40-40 campaign remains firmly on the table, especially as the weather warms up over the summer in Atlanta, the 25-year-old is on track to join an even more exclusive club as only two players in history -- Eric Davis in 1987 and Barry Bonds in 1990 -- have recorded a 30-50 season, and no one has ever reached the 30-60 plateau.