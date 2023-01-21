Acuna wanted to represent Venezuela at the upcoming World Baseball Classic but doesn't expect to do so, following the advice of doctors and of Atlanta's training staff, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The news could be seen as evidence that the team still doesn't fully trust Acuna's health even though 18 months have passed since he tore his ACL, though it's probably unwise to read too much into the decision. While it's true that some superstars with injury histories will participate in the tournament, with Mike Trout being the most notable example, it's certainly not universal. Atlanta understandably wants Acuna to focus on being the best version of himself for the regular season. After returning from surgery in late April of last year, Acuna's speed didn't seem affected, as he stole 29 bases in 119 games, but his .266/.351/.413 slash line and 15 home runs were below his usual standards.