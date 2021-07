Vogt was dealt to Atlanta on Friday in exchange for minor-league first baseman Mason Berne.

Vogt, who hit .268 with a home run and three RBI in his last 41 at-bats before the All-Star break, joins a depleted Atlanta catching depth chart. It's unclear whether the 36-year-old will be the starter and, if not, which of Kevan Smith or Jonathan Lucroy he'll be backing up. Regardless, Vogt may just be a temporary fixture on the roster until Travis D'arnaud (thumb) returns in August.