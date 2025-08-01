Kinley gave up two hits and a walk in a scoreless seventh inning during Thursday's extra-inning win over the Reds. He struck out one.

Making his debut for Atlanta after being acquired from Colorado on Wednesday, Kinley was brought in with the game tied 3-3 and nearly made a mess of things, loading the bases with one out before getting Spencer Steer to pop out and fanning Jake Fraley. With closer Raisel Iglesias surprisingly still on the roster after the trade deadline, Kinley will be on the fringes of high-leverage work for his new club while Pierce Johnson and Dylan Lee continue to handle setup duties.