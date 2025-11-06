Atlanta declined Kinley's $5.5 million option for 2026 on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kinley pitched well for Atlanta after being acquired at the trade deadline, posting a 0.72 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 25 innings. It's possible Atlanta will look to bring back Kinley at a lesser rate, but the veteran reliever is now free to negotiate with all teams.