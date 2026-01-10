Kinley signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta declined Kinley's $5.5 million club option for 2026 earlier in the offseason, but the team will now bring the 34-year-old reliever back on a more team-friendly deal that also includes a club option for 2027. Kinley owned a 5.66 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 47.2 innings when the Rockies shipped him to Atlanta at the trade deadline, at which point the right-hander flipped a switch and posted a 0.72 ERA and 0.68 WHIP across his final 25 frames. He'll likely face a healthy amount of competition for high-leverage opportunities in Atlanta, but his recent body of work should keep him in the mix heading into the new season.