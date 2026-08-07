Braves' Tyler Mahle: Set for team debut Friday

Mahle will make his Atlanta debut with a start Friday against the Yankees in New York.

Acquired from the Giants over the weekend, Mahle will slot into the back end of the Atlanta rotation as a replacement for Reynaldo Lopez (knee), who landed on the injured list Sunday. Mahle took advantage of the favorable pitching confines in San Francisco by delivering a 2.65 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over his nine starts, but those ratios swelled to 8.04 and 1.69 in nine starts away from Oracle Park. The right-hander profiles as a high-risk fantasy option Friday at Yankee Stadium, which is notoriously friendly for lefty power hitters.