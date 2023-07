Ashby (shoulder) will begin appearing in Arizona Complex League games in the near future, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

There's still no clear timeline for Ashby's return to Milwaukee, but he will be brought back up as a reliever, allowing for a quicker rehab assignment. The 25-year-old lefty could eventually be stretched back out into a starter, but for now his role seems set as a multi-inning reliever.