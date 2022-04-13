Ashby is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Ashby worked out of the bullpen in his first two appearances of the season, with his last outing coming Monday against the Orioles. He threw 68 pitches over 3.1 scoreless frames in that contest, so he shouldn't face significant workload limitations in his first start of 2022. The Brewers utilized a six-man rotation through most of 2021, and a strong performance from Ashby this weekend could help push manager Craig Counsell to do so again this year.