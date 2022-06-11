Ashby (1-5) allowed six runs on 13 hits and a walk while striking out two in 4.2 innings to take the loss during Friday's game against the Nationals.

Ashby was dominant over his final two starts in May, as he logged a 0.77 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while striking out 17 in 11.2 scoreless innings during that time. However, he's given up 10 runs in 10.2 innings over his first two outings in June. The southpaw still handled a significant workload Friday, as he threw 104 pitches (77 strikes). Ashby tentatively lines up for a tough matchup on the road against the Mets on Thursday.