Vaughn isn't in Milwaukee's starting lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Vaughn returned Monday from a lengthy stint on the injured list due to a hand injury. He started each of the Brewers' subsequent three games (once at first base and twice at DH) and went 3-for-11 with a homer, three runs and three RBI. Vaughn will get a breather for at least a portion of Saturday while Jake Bauers starts at first base and Tyler Black slots in at DH.