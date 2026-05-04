The Brewers reinstated Vaughn (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Vaughn will be available to play for the Brewers for the first time since Opening Day, when he made an early exit from Milwaukee's 14-2 win over the White Sox after fracturing the hamate bone in left hand when he was hit by a pitch. He underwent surgery days later and was held out of action for about a month before completing a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville last week. Now cleared to return from the IL, Vaughn will likely settle back in as the Brewers' primary first baseman, which could result in Jake Bauers seeing more action at designated hitter or in the corner outfield.