Turang (wrist) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Turang was hit by a pitch Friday night and tested out the injury pregame to see if he'd be able to play Saturday. It seems as though his wrist didn't respond well, as he's not a part of the starting nine. Caleb Durbin will slide over to second base while Anthony Seigler plays third base.

