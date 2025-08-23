Brewers' Brice Turang: Not in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turang (wrist) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Turang was hit by a pitch Friday night and tested out the injury pregame to see if he'd be able to play Saturday. It seems as though his wrist didn't respond well, as he's not a part of the starting nine. Caleb Durbin will slide over to second base while Anthony Seigler plays third base.
