Durbin is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Durbin -- who has started in each of the Brewers' last six games -- will be on the bench for the beginning of Wednesday's contest while Anthony Seigler starts at third bast and bats sixth. Durbin has a .671 OPS with three steals, six doubles, three homers and 10 RBI over 101 plate appearances since the All-Star break.