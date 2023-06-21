Rea didn't factor in the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks after he gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander put the Brewers in an early hole by allowing a three-run homer to Ketel Marte during the second inning, but he followed that with three scoreless frames before Arizona tallied another run in the sixth. Rea has worked at least five frames in each of his past six starts and has a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB during that span. If he remains in Milwaukee's rotation, Rea likely lines up for a matchup with the Mets early next week.