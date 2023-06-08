Rea did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Rea seemed well on his way to a fourth straight win, but Milwaukee's bullpen couldn't hold a 3-0 lead, leaving the 32-year-old right-hander with a no-decision despite a dominant performance. Rea's been inconsistent overall since slotting into the Brewers' rotation. He allowed seven earned runs over 11 innings in his last two starts, despite picking up wins in both outings. His ERA is now down to 4.47 with a 1.22 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB through 10 starts (52.1 innings) this season.