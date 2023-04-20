Burnes (pectoral) is listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Red Sox at American Family Field.

Burnes' inclusion on the Brewers' weekend pitching schedule confirms that he checked out fine after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. The right-hander exited his start in Monday's win over the Mariners with a left pectoral strain, but his removal looks to have been mostly precautionary in nature. Through four starts on the season, Burnes is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 22.2 innings.