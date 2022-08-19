Burnes (9-5) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Dodgers.

Burnes held the potent Dodgers lineup scoreless through five innings. However, he allowed the first three batters he faced in the sixth inning to reach base and ultimately surrendered a two-RBI triple to Gavin Lux to end his outing. Though Burnes has failed to work at least six innings in three of his last six starts, he's still maintained a 3.60 ERA with a 43:11 K:BB in that span. For the season, Burnes has a 2.48 ERA with 187 strikeouts across 148.2 frames.