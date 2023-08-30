Burnes (9-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks over seven innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.
Burnes took advantage of a favorable wind at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, yielding just one run across seven frames despite falling to his seventh loss of the campaign. The 28-year-old is winless across his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he owns a 3.71 ERA and a 42:16 K:BB. Burnes is tentatively scheduled to take on the Pirates in Pittsburgh for his next start.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Hammered for six runs•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Gets no run support in gem•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Stuggles in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Tosses another quality start•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Takes loss despite quality start•