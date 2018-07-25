Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Will remain in bullpen
Manager Craig Counsell reiterated Wednesday that the Brewers are not considering moving Burnes into the starting rotation with the big club, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Burnes has been lights-out as a reliever at the big-league level and is the Brewers' first or second best pitching prospect, so with news coming out Wednesday that Zach Davies (back) suffered a setback in his rehab, it's natural to wonder if Burnes would get a shot to join the Brewers' rotation. However, Counsell and GM David Stearns are never ones to panic, and they will stick to their plan to use Burnes as a reliever the rest of the way. Things could always change before the season ends, but it's more likely the Brewers address their starting rotation via a trade than a change in philosophy with one of their top youngsters.
