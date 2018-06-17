Peralta will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start Tuesday against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This move had been speculated earlier in the week, but the Brewers went ahead and made it official Sunday. Peralta dazzled in his season debut against the Rockies back on May 13, when he struck out 13 batters en route to the victory. That earned the 22-year-old a second turn in the rotation, but he struggled with command, walking six batters across four innings against the Twins. Since then, Peralta is 1-0 across five starts at Triple-A, allowing just four earned runs and posting a 38:10 K:BB ratio over that span. It's again unlikely he'll be a long-term member of the rotation, but he can always pitch himself into a situation where he'd be the primary spot start option in Milwaukee, as several other starters continue to work their way back from injuries. The official roster move is unlikely to occur until later in the week, so check back Tuesday morning for confirmation.