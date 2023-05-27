Peralta (5-4) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 15-1 to the Giants, coughing up 10 runs (but only four earned) on eight hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

The entire Milwaukee club lost focus early in the game after Willy Adames was struck in the head by a foul ball while in the dugout and was taken to the hospital, and Peralta's own error helped contribute to the six unearned runs on his line. The 26-year-old had four quality starts in his five prior outings, so given the circumstances he can get a mulligan on this performance. Peralta will take a 4.80 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 58:23 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next start, likely to come on the road next week in Toronto.