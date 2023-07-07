Peralta did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Cubs. He struck out 10.

Peralta allowed the leadoff man to reach base in three of his 5.1 innings of work and the Cubs made him pay to the tune of three runs, with the latter two coming off a Cody Bellinger home run in the sixth. Still, the right-hander was able to limit the damage on the afternoon thanks to his 10 strikeouts, which matched his season high. Peralta has now allowed at least three runs in three straight starts and in eight of his last 10. He's also walked at least three batters in three of his last four appearances.