Peralta (5-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.

Peralta picked up his seventh loss of the campaign, marking six starts since recording his last victory. Though he owns the seventh-most losses in MLB, Peralta has given up more than four earned runs in just two of his 16 starts thus far. After 81.1 innings, Peralta holds a 4.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP to go along with a 1.5 HR/9 and a 2.7 K/BB. He'll have a solid chance to pick up a win in his next start, which is expected to come against a Mets team that has lost 14 of its' last 19 contests.