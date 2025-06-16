Misiorowski (calf/quadriceps) is listed as the Brewers' probable pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Misiorowski made his MLB debut last Thursday against the Cardinals, but his outing was cut short when he slipped on the mound following his third pitch of the sixth inning. Fortunately for Misiorowski, he was able to avoid an injury, as the Brewers relayed afterward that he was contending with cramping in his right calf and quadriceps. Prior to exiting the game, the 23-year-old breezed through five-plus scoreless innings, striking out five and inducing 13 swings and misses on 81 pitches while allowing no hits and issuing four walks. Cutting down on the free passes will be essential to Misiorowski's emerging as a top-of-the-rotation arm for Milwaukee down the road, but the 6-foot-7 righty's premium heat -- he threw 14 pitches of at least 100 miles per hour in his debut -- provides a good foundation for him to find immediate success in the big leagues.