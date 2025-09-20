Misiorowski (5-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Cardinals.

Misiorowski got scored on in each of the first two innings and threw just 45 of 77 pitches for strikes. After the game, manager Pat Murphy told reporters the team is considering having Misiorowski pitch out of the bullpen in the final week of the regular season due to his recent struggles as a starter, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Misiorowski has given up 21 runs over 30.1 innings across seven outings since returning from a lower leg injury, and coupled with his career-high 127 innings across all levels, it's possible the rookie right-hander is running out of steam. If Misiorowski is officially moved to the bullpen, Erick Fedde could be a candidate to take his place for the final regular-season turn through the rotation, though neither of them seems likely to occupy a starting role in the postseason.